Lupin launches ayurvedic energy supplement for men

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched a new ayurvedic energy supplement for men.

Be One is a 100 per cent ayurvedic health and wellness supplement specially developed for men to help them stay energised and healthy, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

It is scientifically tested and contains 100 per cent ayurvedic natural ingredients including ashwagandha, shatavari and shilajit that boost energy levels and improve immunity, it added.

''Consumers are recognizing the need for increased personal vitality, energy and revitalization. We are proud to share the common purpose of helping people lead healthier lives and therefore, with the launch of Be One, which is a natural, non-addictive and steroid-free daily health supplement for men, we aim to improve their overall well-being,'' Head of LupinLife Consumer Healthcare Anil V Kaushal said.

LupinLife is the consumer healthcare business vertical of the drug maker.

