Left Menu

Egypt's headline inflation eases to 4.3% in January

Statistics data showed a drop of 0.4% year-on-year in the prices of food and beverages, driven by a sharp decline in the cost of items such as potatoes, tomatoes and seasonal greens. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, fell to 3.673% in January from 3.803% in December, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:33 IST
Egypt's headline inflation eases to 4.3% in January

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation eased to 4.3% in January from 5.4% in December, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday. Month-on-month, the headline indicator fell 0.4%, the same pace of deflation as in December, the agency said.

"A surge in local food stocks as well as low local demand both contributed to inflation slowing in January. Egypt is well-placed to face any upcoming price increases because of the commodity price rallies going on worldwide," said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage. Statistics data showed a drop of 0.4% year-on-year in the prices of food and beverages, driven by a sharp decline in the cost of items such as potatoes, tomatoes and seasonal greens.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, fell to 3.673% in January from 3.803% in December, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday. "We are due for another rate cut, but the timing of it would depend on a few variables including upcoming commodity price shocks, including oil and food, liquidity and carry-trade attractiveness," Sandeep added.

Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates on hold at its last monetary policy meeting on Feb. 4, after slashing rates last year to support the coronavirus-hit economy. The bank set an inflation target of 5%-9% in December.

Also Read: Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh University announces admissions-2021 for distance education programs

Chandigarh India, February 10 ANINewsVoir Adopting blended and technology-driven learning for its distance education programs, the Institute of Distance and Online Learning of Chandigarh University has announced admissions to January-2021 i...

Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.74 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 1,877 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year mainly driven by...

Three die as car plunges into canal in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Three people including awoman died after the car in which they were travelling fellinto a canal in Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened at around 9.30 aminParvathagiri Mandal when the car w...

Govt mulls giving companies flexibility to have 4-day work week

The proposed labour codes could provide companies with the flexibility of four working days in a week, even as the working hours limit of 48 hours for a week will remain sacrosanct, said Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021