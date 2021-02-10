Left Menu

EU lawmakers OK $815 billion recovery programme

The funding will be available for three years and EU countries can request up to 13 pre-financing for their recovery and resilience plans.Each plan has to dedicate at least 37 per cent of its budget to fighting climate change and at least 20 to improving digital access and other actions.So far, 18 nations have already submitted their draft plans to the European Commission, which is in charge of assessing them.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:34 IST
EU lawmakers OK $815 billion recovery programme

European lawmakers on Wednesday approved a 672.5 billion euro (USD 815 billion) recovery package of loans and grants to help member states recover faster from the coronavirus pandemic.

The regulation for the Recovery and Resilience Facility was adopted with 582 votes in favour, 40 against and 69 abstentions. The RRF is the central pillar of the the bloc's 750 billion euro ($910 billion) recovery plan that was adopted by EU leaders last year. “In the long-term, this money is going to bring about change and progress to meet our digital and climate goals,'' said Eider Gardiazabal Rubial, a lawmaker closely involved in the negotiations.

“We will ensure that the measures will alleviate poverty and unemployment, and will take into account the gender dimension of this crisis. Our health systems will also become more resilient.” To receive their share of the money, which is linked to respecting the rule of law, the EU's 27 nations must submit their plans for the funds by the end of April. The funding will be available for three years and EU countries can request up to 13% pre-financing for their recovery and resilience plans.

Each plan has to dedicate at least 37 per cent of its budget to fighting climate change and at least 20% to improving digital access and other actions.

So far, 18 nations have already submitted their draft plans to the European Commission, which is in charge of assessing them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh University announces admissions-2021 for distance education programs

Chandigarh India, February 10 ANINewsVoir Adopting blended and technology-driven learning for its distance education programs, the Institute of Distance and Online Learning of Chandigarh University has announced admissions to January-2021 i...

Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.74 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 1,877 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year mainly driven by...

Three die as car plunges into canal in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Three people including awoman died after the car in which they were travelling fellinto a canal in Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened at around 9.30 aminParvathagiri Mandal when the car w...

Govt mulls giving companies flexibility to have 4-day work week

The proposed labour codes could provide companies with the flexibility of four working days in a week, even as the working hours limit of 48 hours for a week will remain sacrosanct, said Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021