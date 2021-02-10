Premier Energies to set up Rs 483 Cr Solar Cell facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI): Premier Energies, a city-basedleading Solar PV Cells and Module manufacturing company, issetting up a new state-of-the-art facility at E -City here atan investment of Rs 483 crore.

The Greenfield Project, spread across 25 acres, is slatedto triple Premier Energys current capacity.

The plant will produce 1.5 GW of solar cells and modulesagainst the current capacity of 500 MW, a company pressrelease said.

It is expected to be commissioned in the next two months.

Besides working towards reaching their stated objectiveof cleaner air and a greener world, the new venture willposition the company amongst the top five solar manufacturingcompanies in India.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder and Managing Director, PremierEnergies said, ''With the expanded capacity, we aim to worktowards Indias commitment of addressing climate change.

Our commitment is to fulfill our goals of a greenerdecade while contributing to the Indian power sector.

With increased adoption of automation and robotics, ournew factory will be at par with some of the leadingmanufacturing companies in Asia, Europe, and USA, producingworld-class products.'' Premier Energies, an independent power producer owns/operates more than 250 MW solar power plants across thecountry.

