Govt to sell 20 pc stake in NFL

The government will sell 20 per cent of its stake in National Fertilizers Ltd NFL through an offer for sale and has invited bids from merchant bankers for managing the share sale.The deadline for submitting the bids is March 2, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM said in a notification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:37 IST
The government will sell 20 per cent of its stake in National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) through an offer for sale and has invited bids from merchant bankers for managing the share sale.

The deadline for submitting the bids is March 2, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a notification. At the current market price, selling 20 per cent stake can fetch about Rs 400 crore to the exchequer. Shares of NFL closed at Rs 41.80, up 2.33 per cent over the previous close on the BSE. The government holds 74.71 per cent stake in the company.

During 2020-21 (April-September) the company reported a net profit of 198 crore. NFL, which was incorporated in 1974 and has 3,339 regular employees, currently has five gas based Ammonia-Urea plants.

