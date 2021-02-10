Tarapur Transformers posts Rs 38.50 lakh profit in Dec-qtr

Tarapur Transformers on Wednesday posted a profit of Rs 38.50 lakh for the December quarter.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter under review, down from Rs 3.11 crore the same period a year ago.

