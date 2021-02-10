BoI Q3 net jumps 412 pc to Rs 541 cr on lower provisioning

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Wednesday reported a 412 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax at Rs 541 crore in the third quarter ended December on improvement in asset quality and lower provisions.

The bank had posted a profit after tax of Rs 106 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, it registered a net profit of Rs 610.37 crore as against Rs 138.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income declined 9 per cent to Rs 3,740 crore from Rs 4,118 crore.

''We passed on about 60 basis points (bps) points as policy rate transmission in lending rates, and in repo linked rates it was about 40 bps. In contrast, we passed on only 38 bps in our weighted deposits. As deposits repricing takes a little longer to show the effect, there was an impact on our NII.

''But going forward, as deposits repricing takes place, I think this thing will be negated and we will be in a much higher zone,'' the bank's managing director and CEO AK Das told reporters.

Domestic net interest margins (NIM) declined to 2.81 per cent from 3.45 per cent.

Gross non-performing assets improved to 13.25 per cent from 16.30 per cent. Net NPAs also eased to 2.46 per cent from 5.97 per cent.

''Going forward, in a worst-case scenario this GNPA of 13.25 per cent could maximum go up to 14.25 per cent. We are aiming at a recovery of 2,500 crore in this quarter (Q4). Of which, Rs 575 crore has been done,'' Das said.

Recovery in the December quarter stood at Rs 1,495 crore and the lender upgraded Rs 166 crore of accounts. Fresh slippages were to the tune of Rs 496 crore.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 89.32 per cent in December 2020.

Provisions during the quarter stood at Rs 1,980 crore as against Rs 4,015 crore.

The lender had identified close to three lakh accounts worth Rs 23,000 crore as eligible for a one-time restructuring scheme of the Reserve Bank of India.

''Out of 3 lakh account, restructuring has been invoked in 50,000 accounts and the amount involved Rs 6,100 crore. Of this Rs 6,100 crore, we have already implemented Rs 1,200 crore of restructuring,'' Das said.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 12.51 per cent with CET-1 and tier-1 at 9.44 per cent. The bank raised Rs 750 crore through Basel-III compliant AT-1 bonds in January 2021.

''Shortly, we are slated to go for tier II bond issuance of about Rs 2,500 crore. Depending on the numbers and trend, we may go for a QIP of around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 crore subsequent to our tier II bond issuance,'' he said.

He also expects the capital position to improve to over 13.5 per cent by March 31, 2021, which will give the bank the requisite growth capital to expand its loan book size.

Advances grew 9.59 per cent to Rs 4,14,987 crore and deposits by 17.19 per cent to Rs 6,11,879 crore.

Das expects credit growth in the current fiscal to be at 8-8.5 per cent.

He said demand revival has remained elusive so far but expects the economy to revive post-March.

''In FY21-22, we envisage our credit growth could be in the range of 10-12 per cent. It is a conservative estimate, but it could be on the higher side. The growth would be mostly driven by the RAM segment, which has grown by 10 per cent,'' he said.

Das said he doesn't see a serious challenge in the retail loan segment as far as asset quality is concerned.

The bank's scrip closed at Rs 60.80 apiece, up 2.70 per cent on BSE.

