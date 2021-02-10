Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open at record levels ahead of Powell talk

Wall Street's main indexes were set to clinch record highs at the open on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates while investors looked to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the pace of an economic rebound. U.S. stock futures moved higher after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in January but underlying inflation remained benign as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a drag on the labor market and services industry.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:32 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open at record levels ahead of Powell talk
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes were set to clinch record highs at the open on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates while investors looked to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the pace of an economic rebound.

U.S. stock futures moved higher after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in January but underlying inflation remained benign as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a drag on the labor market and services industry. The Fed has signaled it would tolerate higher prices "for some time" as the economy climbs out of a coronavirus-driven recession. Powell will be speaking about the state of the U.S. labor market in a webinar at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday agreed to a proposal by Democratic lawmakers to limit or phase out stimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Bets on more fiscal aid have powered Wall Street's main indexes to a series of all-time peaks recently, with investors moving into sectors such as energy, banks and industrials that are poised to benefit from a recovering economy.

Fourth-quarter earnings have also exceeded expectations, easing concerns over high valuations. Analysts now see quarterly earnings for S&P 500 firms rising 2.5%, a stark reversal from the 10.3% decline forecast at the beginning of the year, per Refinitiv. "Although visibility isn't great into the future, the analysts are extrapolating that into higher earnings throughout this year than may be what folks had feared six months ago," said Eric Marshall, portfolio manager & head of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.

Twitter Inc added about 9% premarket after it beat analyst targets for quarterly sales and profit, and forecast a strong start to 2021 as ad spending rebounds from a rock bottom. Under Armour Inc advanced more than 6% after the athletic apparel maker beat quarterly revenue estimates.

Lyft Inc jumped 10% after the ride-hailing firm said it could make an adjusted profit by the third quarter of this year despite the pandemic, thanks to additional cost cuts and an expected rebound in ride-hail demand. Rival Uber Technologies Inc gained 6% ahead of its results, while Walt Disney Co, also set to report after markets close, rose 0.8%.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 149 points, or 0.48%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 19.5 points, or 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 61 points, or 0.45%. Investors' focus is also on the progress in vaccination efforts. The U.S. government is set to begin shipping of COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to speed up inoculations.

Eli Lilly and Co became the latest drugmaker to receive an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19. Its shares rose 2.1%. Cisco Systems Inc slipped about 5% after it reported a decline in revenue for a fifth straight quarter.

General Motors Co slipped 0.7% as it forecast weaker-than-expected 2021 results, citing a shortage of chips used in car production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres six miles and was centered 217 kilometers...

Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice and called for giving developing countries enough space to grow.Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit WSDS, Modi sai...

India's Modi invites protesting farmers for talks on farm bills

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited protesting farmers for talks to address growers concerns about three new agricultural laws that seek to deregulate the countrys vast farm sector. Tens of thousands of farmers have bee...

Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

Yemens Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdoms state television reported, an attack that threatens to escalate Yemens grinding war. Firef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021