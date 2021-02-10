Left Menu

Eveready Q3 net profit down 44pc to Rs 50cr

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:36 IST
Eveready Q3 net profit down 44pc to Rs 50cr

Battery major EvereadyIndustries India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 44 per cent fallin its standalone net profit to Rs 50.43 crore for the thirdquarter of the current fiscal.

In the year-ago period, the company's net profit wasat Rs 90.60 crore which included Rs 89.55 crore from the saleof its land in Chennai.

The Kolkata-based firm said its operating income stoodat Rs 340 crore during the October-December quarter as againstRs 317 crore in the corresponding period last year.

''The turnover for the quarter registered growth -aided primarily by healthy revenue in the battery andflashlight segments. The lighting and appliances alsowitnessed a spike in demand in the wake of festive seasonacross the country,'' the company statement said.

Its turnover in the three-month period grew by sevenper cent as compared to that of the previous year.

The operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes,depreciation, and amortisation) margin improved to around 20per cent during the period from 11 per cent in the samequarter last fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

60 passenger coaches equipped with solar panel for running lights, fans: Railway Minister

As many as 60 passenger coaches have been equipped with solar panel for meeting their light and fan power requirements, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament Wednesday.Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Goyal said the Railways in...

EU regulator says Russia yet to submit COVID-19 vaccine application

Europes medicines regulator said on Wednesday it has so far not received any application seeking approval for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russias Gamaleya institute.However, the European Medicines Agency EMA said the vaccine...

UK's reported COVID-19 cases rise, deaths decline

Britain recorded a rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, although there was a decrease in the reported death toll.There were 13,013 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, up from 12,364 on...

Pandemic shakes up Olympic gymnastics qualification

The United States, Russia and China were each given an extra entry to the Olympic womens gymnastics competition in Tokyo on Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic forced a shake-up in qualifying.The International Gymnastics Federation sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021