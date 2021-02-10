Eveready Q3 net profit down 44pc to Rs 50cr

Battery major EvereadyIndustries India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 44 per cent fallin its standalone net profit to Rs 50.43 crore for the thirdquarter of the current fiscal.

In the year-ago period, the company's net profit wasat Rs 90.60 crore which included Rs 89.55 crore from the saleof its land in Chennai.

The Kolkata-based firm said its operating income stoodat Rs 340 crore during the October-December quarter as againstRs 317 crore in the corresponding period last year.

''The turnover for the quarter registered growth -aided primarily by healthy revenue in the battery andflashlight segments. The lighting and appliances alsowitnessed a spike in demand in the wake of festive seasonacross the country,'' the company statement said.

Its turnover in the three-month period grew by sevenper cent as compared to that of the previous year.

The operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes,depreciation, and amortisation) margin improved to around 20per cent during the period from 11 per cent in the samequarter last fiscal.

