Left Menu

Ruchi Soya posts Rs 227.44 cr net profit in Dec quarter

Ruchi Soya Industries on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 227.44 crore for the quarter ended in December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7,617.43 crore in the year-ago period because of an exceptional gain of Rs 7,466.06 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:53 IST
Ruchi Soya posts Rs 227.44 cr net profit in Dec quarter

Ruchi Soya Industries on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 227.44 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7,617.43 crore in the year-ago period because of an exceptional gain of Rs 7,466.06 crore. The net profit in the third quarter of this fiscal year is up by 50 per cent year-on-year if this exceptional gain is excluded. Total income stood at Rs 4,475.6 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal as compared to Rs 3,725.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

''During Q3FY21, the performance of the company's branded business has been very encouraging, with Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Nutrela and Ruchi Star registering significant growth. The company’s branded business including brands sold under royalty arrangement achieved a sales of Rs 3,017.58 crore in Q3FY21, contributing to 67.42 per cent of the total sales of the company,'' Ruchi Soya said.

The net exceptional items for the previous year ended 31st March 2020 comprised of de-recognition of operational and financial creditors difference amounting to Rs 7525.60 crore between the carrying amount of financial liabilities extinguished and consideration paid; impairment of capital work in progress and property, plant and equipment of Rs 35.37 crore; impairment of refund receivable against commercial tax/ VAT and central sales tax amounting to Rs 42.59 crore.

In 2019, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved acquired Ruchi Soya in insolvency proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn slams govt in LS for ignoring 'aam admi' in budget

The Opposition slammed the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday for ignoring the aam admi and showing insensitivity towards agitating farmers in the budget proposals for 2021-22, which were unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama...

Sonowal welcomes Centre's nod for Rs 100cr grant-in-aid to Assam company

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Wednesday welcomed the Centres decision to providefinancial support to Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer CorporationLtd BVFCL for sustaining operation of its urea manufacturingunits.The Cabinet Committe...

JDS will not field candidates in upcoming by-polls in Karnataka, says HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that Janata Dal Secular will not field candidates for the bye-elections for the states Belgavi Lok Sabha seat and assembly constituencies of Maski, Sindagi and Basava Kalyan. The by-poll...

Skeletal remains found in wooden box at shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Human skeletal remains werefound on Wednesday in a wooden box at a furniture store here,which remained closed for almost a year, Police said.The store belonging to a religious place was rented out toa man, who had clos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021