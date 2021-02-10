Left Menu

SJTA relaxes norms: Puri temple to remain open throughout the week

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:17 IST
Lord Jagannaths temple in Puriwill remain open throughout the week including Sundays and thedevotees can eat 'Mahaprasad' (holy food) at auspicious AnandBazaar.

This was announced by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration(SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar after a review of thestandard operating procedure (SOP) implemented followingreopening of the 12th century shrine for the general publiclast month.

''Keeping in view the experience of the last 20 days andthe feedback, now it has been decided to open the temple onSundays also.

''Earlier, the shrine was kept closed on Sundays forsanitisation purposes,'' Kumar told reporters.

He said the devotees can witness the trinitys (LordBalabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath) Padma Bhesa(Lotus attire) on February 14, which falls on coming Sunday.

This apart, Kumar said the devotees will now also beallowed to partake mahaprasad in Anand Bazaar.

Anand Bazaar is an area located on the right side ofapproaching 22 steps of the temple's eastern gate where anumber of traditional (bhoga) sweet stalls are located.

There is also a sit out place earmarked for the visitorswith water facilities. Having holy food there is regarded veryauspicious.

The revised rules of the world-famous temple will comeinto effect from February 12, Kumar said, adding all peopleincluding the residents of Puri can have darshan of thedeities by 6 am every day.

Kumar said the devotees can enter into the shrine throughthe lions gate and exit through three other gates.

He said the administration has decided to strictlyimplement a ban on spitting in the temple premises, an offencefor which penalty is Rs 1,000.

In the new sop, the SJTA said it is mandatory for allpilgrims to wear face masks at all times, both inside &outside of the temple and the devotees should sanitise theirhands before entering the temple and maintain physicaldistance at all times as per COVID-19 guidelines.

The SJTA also urged devotees not to touch statues or idolsinside the temple.

''There is a complete ban on carrying polythene bagsinside the temple. A fine of Rs 100 will be levied for eachviolation,'' he said.

Lighting of deepas (earthen lamps) inside the temple willbe permitted at designated places, he said.

After remaining closed since coronavirus-triggeredlockdown in March last year, the temple was opened in a phasedmanner from 23 December, 2020.

While the servitors and their family members were allowedto enter the temple from 23 to 25 December evening, the localresidents of Puri got opportunity to have darshan of thedeities between 26 and 31 December.

The temple was finally opened to the public for darshanof the deities Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and LordJagannath from 3 January last adhering to the COVID-19guidelines.

The temple management had further eased the curbs andallowed devotees to enter into the temple without mandatoryproduction of COVID-19 negative report from January 21 thisyear.

