Ireland to impose mandatory quarantine on Austria, UAE arrivals

Ireland to impose mandatory quarantine on Austria, UAE arrivalsReuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:48 IST
Travellers arriving to Ireland from Austria, the United Arab Emirates and sub-Saharan African countries are to be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.
A total of 20 countries will join Brazil and South Africa on a list subject to travel restrictions due to the presence of variants of the coronavirus, Martin told Newstalk Radio.
Arrivals from the countries will be allowed to quarantine at any address until a system of mandatory hotel quarantines is introduced in the coming weeks, the government has said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil trucker strike gathers steam as oil workers union lends support
Brazil suspends flights from South Africa to prevent spread of COVID-19
INSIGHT-Raging virus, few shots. How Brazil missed its chance to secure COVID-19 vaccines
Martin Odegaard joins Arsenal on loan
Portugal to suspend flights to and from Brazil until Feb 14