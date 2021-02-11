Left Menu

Ireland to impose mandatory quarantine on Austria, UAE arrivals

11-02-2021
Ireland to impose mandatory quarantine on Austria, UAE arrivals
Travellers arriving to Ireland from Austria, the United Arab Emirates and sub-Saharan African countries are to be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.

A total of 20 countries will join Brazil and South Africa on a list subject to travel restrictions due to the presence of variants of the coronavirus, Martin told Newstalk Radio.

Arrivals from the countries will be allowed to quarantine at any address until a system of mandatory hotel quarantines is introduced in the coming weeks, the government has said.

