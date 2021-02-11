India Quotient launches fourth fund at USD 80 mn

Early-stage venture capital firm India Quotient on Thursday announced the launch of its fourth fund of USD 80 million (about Rs 582 crore) for the Indian startup ecosystem.

With a total corpus of approximately USD 80 million from global and domestic allocations, India Quotient is looking to support 35-40 game-changing ideas that will create whole new sectors, a statement said.

''The fund will be focused on supporting paper-stage startups who are striving to make a difference in the SaaS, social media, D2C, edtech and fintech spaces,'' it added.

India Quotient has already funded close to 70 startups over the last eight years. Of the portfolio companies the venture fund has backed, nearly 80 per cent have gone on to raise funds for follow-on rounds from marquee global investors, the statement said.

''We are extremely excited to launch our fourth fund after 5 successful career investment cycles till date, at an inflection point in India's growth story. We will back founders when nobody understands them, and we will back them again and again. But it's mandatory that they aim very high, have the capability to take on large incumbents and want to build companies that go on to IP0,'' India Quotient Founding Partner Anand Lunia said.

Madhukar Sinha, Partner at India Quotient, said the company aims to create long-lasting institutions that are a combination of commercial success and ingenuity.

''We are expanding our global investor base and will work with about 20 family offices in India. These business houses bring us credibility, access to markets and their world of wisdom and we give them access to investments that were hitherto available only to overseas money,'' he added.

