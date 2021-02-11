Left Menu

Koo crosses 3 mln users, popularity surges amid Twitter row 

Koo has in the last few weeks seen a massive surge in user base as Union ministers and government departments have endorsed the homegrown microblogging platform amid a spat with Twitter.From information technology ministry using Koo to broadcast its stand on Twitter not fully complying with its order to take down inflammatory content to ministers, including Piyush Goyal, urging people to switch platform, these developments have led to a surge in the userbase of the Indian rival.Koo, which has startling similarities with Twitter, now has over three million users.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:24 IST
Koo crosses 3 mln users, popularity surges amid Twitter row 
Representative image. Image Credit: Koo

Koo has in the last few weeks seen a massive surge in user base as Union ministers and government departments have endorsed the homegrown microblogging platform amid a spat with Twitter.

From information technology ministry using Koo to broadcast its stand on Twitter not fully complying with its order to take down inflammatory content to ministers, including Piyush Goyal, urging people to switch platform, these developments have led to a surge in the userbase of the Indian rival.

Koo, which has startling similarities with Twitter, now has over three million users. Downloads of Koo app surged 10-fold this week. Koo has a yellow bird as its logo in contrast to the blue bird of Twitter.

''We had two million users with about 1.5 million active users. Now, we have now crossed 3 million-mark,'' Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawataka told PTI.

Twitter has 17.5 million users and is ardently used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers to communicate with the public.

Interestingly, Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna took to Twitter to highlight the rising popularity of the platform and tweeted, ''Our systems are facing more load than ever. Thank you for placing your trust in us. Our team is working on overdrive to fix it''.

Koo, founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, was launched last year to allow users to express themselves and engage on the platform in Indian languages. It supports multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu and Bengali, amongothers.

Radhakrishna had founded online cab booking service TaxiForSure that was later sold to Ola.

Last week, Koo -- which is backed by former Infosys executive TV Mohandas Pai -- had raised USD 4.1 million in series A funding from Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator, and 3one4 Capital. It was also one of the winners of the Aatmanirbhar Innovation Challenge introduced by the government last year.

The company is also strongly positioning the app as part of India's self-reliant journey, as it rides on the growing sentiments for indigenous products and services.

''Koo is an India registered company with Indian founders. Raised earlier capital 2.5 years ago. Latest funds for Bombinate Technologies is led by a truly Indian investor 3one4 capital. Shunwei (single digit shareholder) which had invested in our Vokal journey will be exiting fully,'' Radhakrishna tweeted.

The duo had launched online vernacular question and answer platform Vokal in 2017.

That said, Koo's platform has a similar look and feel to Twitter, including the user interface. When it comes to the logo, Koo has a yellow bird as its mascot while Twitter has blue-coloured 'Larry' (inspired by popular basketball player, Larry Bird) representing the brand. A significant strength for Koo, however, is allowing users to post content in multiple Indian languages.

While ministers and government departments have been leveraging social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, there have been calls for homegrown platforms to emerge in this space, and apps like Koo could be likely beneficiaries.

Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday tweeted that he was on Koo and asked people to connect with him.

''I am now on Koo. Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates. Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo,'' he had said. Goyal has already garnered over 91,800 followers on Koo.

Later, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted about his presence on Koo. He now has over 33,000 followers.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (over 5 lakh followers), Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya (over 23,000) and Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh (over 7,800 followers) are also present on Koo.

The number of followers of these personalities has been soaring indicating the rising popularity of Koo.

Besides, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), MyGov, Digital India, India Post, National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Common Services Centre, UMANG app, Digi Locker, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and others have set up accounts on Koo. Anil Kumar Jain, CEO of NIXI (National Internet Exchange of India), also spoke of setting up presence on Koo.

''It (Koo) appears to be a promising social media and I hope this will meet the objectives of both an individual and an enterprise. I am happy to inform that NIXI is present on Koo and would like to inform all our stakeholders including customers that you will continue to get latest information about NIXI on Koo platform,'' he said in a statement on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MRF reports two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 521 cr in Q3

Tyre major MRF on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 520.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 241.32 crore for the October-December period in 2...

BharatPe raises $108 mn in funding

Fintech major BharatPe on Thursday said it has raised USD 108 million over Rs 786 crore in funding, led by existing investor Coatue Management, at a valuation of USD 900 million over Rs 6,551 crore.The company has raised USD 90 million in p...

Gaza burn victims get 3D-printer face masks made close to home

Ahmed Al-Natour was working at his Gaza market shoe stall when a fire started in a nearby bakery and swept through a crowd of shoppers last March.Twenty-five people were killed and Natour, 34, suffered severe burns to his face and other par...

Bengal polls to be fought between Modi's "Vikas" and Mamata's "Vinash" models: Shah

Branding West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee a failed administrator, UnionHome Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the upcoming assemblyelections in the state will be a contest between NarendraModis development model and her destruction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021