Left Menu

ACC Q3 profit at Rs 472 crore as cement demand picks up

Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd said on Thursday its profit after tax rose to Rs 472 crore in the October to December quarter as compared to Rs 273 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:43 IST
ACC Q3 profit at Rs 472 crore as cement demand picks up
The company has 17 cement manufacturing sites and 80 concrete plants. Image Credit: ANI

Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd said on Thursday its profit after tax rose to Rs 472 crore in the October to December quarter as compared to Rs 273 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal. Net sales during the quarter increased to Rs 4,066 crore compared to Rs 3,970 crore in Q3 FY20.

The operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter registered year-on-year growth of 30 per cent at Rs 701 crore with a margin expansion of 360 basis points. Last month, the company commissioned its new grinding unit at Sindri in Jharkhand with a cement capacity of 1.4 million tonnes per annum. This growth project is expected to strengthen its position in the eastern region.

The board of directors recommended payment of final dividend at Rs 14 per share of Rs 10. Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO, said ACC is encouraged by the government's increased spending on infrastructure development, particularly roads, railways, affordable housing and other schemes as announced in the recent Union Budget.

"We are optimistic and maintain a positive outlook that the government's timely and pro-active measures will open up more opportunities for the cement sector which will stimulate cement demand and enhance economic growth," he said in a statement. ACC, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. It has 6,500 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 retail outlets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Redpath out as injuries force Scotland to make changes against Wales

Scotland centre Cameron Redpath, who made a dream debut in their Six Nations win over England last week, is one of three players forced out through injury for their home clash against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday. The 21-year-old Redpat...

Power2SME Signs MoU with Directorate of MSME, Government of Haryana

The initiative will empower MSMEs by providing them with right opportunity, guidance and support from the Directorate and Power2SMEChandigarh, India NewsVoirIndias first Buying Club for SMEs, Power2SME signed a Memorandum of Understanding M...

This track looks darker and may start offering turn earlier, feels Ben Foakes

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is set to don the big gloves in the second Test against India, feels the fresh Chepauk track will keep low and might start offering turn earlier compared to the series opener at the same venue.England wo...

Two million doses of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Mexico, says official

A Mexican deputy foreign minister said on Thursday that 2 million doses of Chinas CanSino COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Mexico.The vaccines will be packaged in Queretaro, deputy foreign minister Martha Delgado wrote on Twitter, including ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021