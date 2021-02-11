Left Menu

Targeting to conclude BPCL strategic sale by June: DIPAM Secy

The government is targeting to conclude the strategic sale of BPCL in the June quarter, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday. On the proposed initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp of India LIC, Pandey said the government is yet to decide on the size of the stake to be sold.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:39 IST
Targeting to conclude BPCL strategic sale by June: DIPAM Secy

The government is targeting to conclude the strategic sale of BPCL in the June quarter, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday. ''I think we are targeting the first quarter (of 2021-22 fiscal). The engagement is intense now, it is at the due diligence stage. Our process is of value maximisation, and we have to take all precautions to see the value is maximised,'' Pandey said at an event organised by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. The government has received three preliminary bids for buying of controlling stake in India's second-largest fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL). Mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta had in November confirmed putting in an expression of interest (EoI) for buying the government's 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL. The other two bidders are said to be global funds, one of them being Apollo Global Management. Pandey said privatisation of public sector units is a difficult task. However, it will be achieved when private sector shows interest in brownfield acquisitions. ''As private sector interest revives through the slew of measures that the government has taken in terms of economy, the stimulus, the capex, we expect them to come and make disinvestment offerings one of the important aspects of their capital formation strategy which includes the brownfield assets which could be taken to new heights,'' he said. Pandey said when the government invites EoIs for selling CPSEs, private sector too should show interest by placing bids. ''You need two hands to clap and if we have an offering, we also expect that the private sector interest is also coming forward to pick up those offerings,'' he said. The government has already invited bids for strategic sale of BPCL, Air India, Pawan Hans, BEML, Shipping Corp and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. Also, the process of sale of Vizag Steel or RINL has received Cabinet nod. On the proposed initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), Pandey said the government is yet to decide on the size of the stake to be sold. For 2021-22, the government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, over five times what it is aiming to raise in the current financial year. In the Revised Estimates, the target has been set at Rs 32,000 crore for the current fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

The global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter en...

Cabinet welcomes launch of GBVF Response Fund

Cabinet has welcomed the launch of the Gender-based Violence and Femicide GBVF Response Fund.The fund which is aimed at supporting the implementation of the National Strategic Plan NSP and the wider response in the country was set up by the...

EU close to vaccine supply deal with Novavax - sources

The European Union could sign a coronavirus vaccine supply deal with U.S. manufacturer Novavax this week or next, two EU officials involved in the talks with the firm said. The EU concluded preliminary negotiations with Novavax in December ...

Maha govt allows holding gram sabhas as COVID-19 cases go down

The gram panchayats inMaharashtra have been allowed to start holding gram sabhasagain by observing social distancing norms and other COVID-19related guidelines, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrifsaid on Thursday.An official statement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021