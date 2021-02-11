IndiGo to start 22 new flights from March 28 onwards

IndiGo to start 22 new flights from March 28 onwardsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:05 IST
IndiGo on Thursday said it will start 22 new flights from March 28 onwards from various cities including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Tirupati.
''IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS (regional connectivity scheme) and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati,'' the airline said in a release.
It will also commence flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Surat from March 28 onwards, the release said.
Indian carriers have been focusing more on domestic routes post coronavirus lockdown last year as scheduled international flights remain suspended in the country since March 23 last year.
Moreover, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent.
While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights on May 21 last year, the ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration. PTI DSP RHL
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Patnaik keeps all guessing on BJD s stand on farm legislations
Patna-based intellectual Shaibal Gupta dies; CM announces last rites with state honours
Budget 2021: Odisha would be hit by drastic reduction of share in central taxes, says CM Patnaik
SC notice to Centre on plea against encroachments on Ganga floodplains in Patna
Patna's Hardinge Park turns 105; statue pedestal had Lady Hardinge's medallion too