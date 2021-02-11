Left Menu

IndiGo to start 22 new flights from March 28 onwards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:05 IST
IndiGo on Thursday said it will start 22 new flights from March 28 onwards from various cities including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Tirupati.

''IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS (regional connectivity scheme) and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati,'' the airline said in a release.

It will also commence flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Surat from March 28 onwards, the release said.

Indian carriers have been focusing more on domestic routes post coronavirus lockdown last year as scheduled international flights remain suspended in the country since March 23 last year.

Moreover, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent.

While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights on May 21 last year, the ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration. PTI DSP RHL

