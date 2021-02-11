Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:58 IST
Tata Motors launches Founders Edition of new Forever cars, SUVs for employees

Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of 'Founders Edition' of its new Forever range of cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) exclusively for the employees across the group, to commemorate the company's 75th anniversary.

Designed as a tribute to JRD Tata, who founded the company in 1945 as a locomotive manufacturer, these select vehicles will also carry a signature of JRD as well, a Tata Motors spokesperson said.

''To commemorate Tata Motors' 75th anniversary, we have launched the Founders Edition of our new Forever range of cars and SUVs, exclusively for employees across Tata Group,'' the spokesperson said in a statement.

Born on July 29, 1904, Bharat Ratna Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as JRD Tata, was appointed as chairman of the Tata Group in 1938, which he led for over 50 years.

''This limited edition line has been designed as a tribute to JRD Tata, Tata Motors' visionary founder whose legacy is even today ingrained in the ethos of conducting businesses across the group.

''And, therefore, these select cars and SUVs will carry a signature of JRD Tata, enabling one to convey a sense of pride and fulfilment about being a part of the Tata family,'' said the spokesperson.

Tata Motors' cars and SUV portfolio comprises Tiago, Altroz, Tigor (cars) and Safari, Nexon and Harrier (SUVs).

The company reported a whopping 94 per cent growth in passenger car sales in the domestic market at 26,978 units in January 2021, against 13,894 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.

