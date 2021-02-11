Novartis India Q3 net loss at Rs 71 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Drug firm Novartis India on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 71 lakh for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.73 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 93.77 core for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 117.46 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Novartis India closed at Rs 639.50 per scrip on BSE, down 0.62 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)