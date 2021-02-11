Left Menu

19 ground staff of AI have succumbed to COVID-19 and other complications: Puri

However, special international flights have been operating since May under the Vande Bharat Mission and since July under air bubble arrangements formed with various countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:02 IST
19 ground staff of AI have succumbed to COVID-19 and other complications: Puri

A total of 1,995 personnel of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus till February 1 and its 19 ground staff have ''succumbed due to COVID-19 and other complications'', said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

''A total of 1995 personnel of Air India, including the crew deployed on Vande Bharat Mission tested positive for COVID-19 till February 2, 2021, out of which 583 personnel were hospitalized,'' Puri said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

''There have been no fatalities among the crew. However, 19 ground staff succumbed due to COVID -19 and other complications,'' he added.

Air India has been operating special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year to help stranded people reach their destinations amid the coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

''The COVID-19 test for the crew is undertaken as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the medical department of Air India, which is based on the advisory/guidelines issued by the Government from time to time,'' Puri said.

''Air India covers its crew for any medical emergencies (including COVID-19) on duty/layover,'' he added. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating since May under the Vande Bharat Mission and since July under air bubble arrangements formed with various countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 391 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 15,146 new cases

Italy reported 391 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,146 from 12,956 the day before. Some 292,533 tests for COVID-19 were carried ...

Croatia moves toward easing COVID-19 measures as infections fall

Croatia will ease restrictive measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus beginning next week as the number of infections has been steadily falling in recent weeks, the government said on Thursday.Croatia reported 376 new cases of COVID...

Walt Disney launches new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon hinting more on story

Walt Disney Animation has recently released a new trailer on the upcoming animated fantasy movie Raya and the Last Dragon. The trailer gives more details on the fantasy world of Kumandra.The new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon have hint...

PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury and could miss both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League.The French champions said Thursday that medical exam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021