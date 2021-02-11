Left Menu

Over Rs 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ram temple: Trust member

Over Rs 1,000 crore has so far been raised for the Ram temple in Ayodhya through the campaign started last month, a member of the trust overseeing the construction of the shrine said on Thursday.Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai said people from all communities have generously donated for the construction of the temple.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:11 IST
Over Rs 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ram temple: Trust member
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over Rs 1,000 crore has so far been raised for the Ram temple in Ayodhya through the campaign started last month, a member of the trust overseeing the construction of the shrine said on Thursday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai said people from all communities have generously donated for the construction of the temple. The accounts of the trust in three nationalised banks show an amount of over Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

Rai said nearly 1.50 lakh VHP activists are collecting funds for the Ram temple. Thirty-seven activists have been deputed to deposit the donations in the bank accounts. From remote villages, activists are bringing funds and depositing in the bank accounts, he said. Rai said all communities are supporting the fund raising campaign that was started on January 15. The Ram temple trust has opened accounts in the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 391 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 15,146 new cases

Italy reported 391 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,146 from 12,956 the day before. Some 292,533 tests for COVID-19 were carried ...

Croatia moves toward easing COVID-19 measures as infections fall

Croatia will ease restrictive measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus beginning next week as the number of infections has been steadily falling in recent weeks, the government said on Thursday.Croatia reported 376 new cases of COVID...

Walt Disney launches new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon hinting more on story

Walt Disney Animation has recently released a new trailer on the upcoming animated fantasy movie Raya and the Last Dragon. The trailer gives more details on the fantasy world of Kumandra.The new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon have hint...

PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury and could miss both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League.The French champions said Thursday that medical exam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021