Germany's Merkel wishes Deutsche Bank a good future | Updated: 11-02-2021
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said the financial industry is important for the German economy and wished Deutsche Bank "a good future".
She was speaking at a virtual reception for Deutsche Bank clients.
