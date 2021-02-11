Left Menu

Germany's Merkel wishes Deutsche Bank a good future

Updated: 11-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said the financial industry is important for the German economy and wished Deutsche Bank "a good future".

She was speaking at a virtual reception for Deutsche Bank clients.

