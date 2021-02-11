Left Menu

No current plans to extend April 15 U.S. tax deadline, IRS official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:29 IST
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has no current plans for an automatic extension of this year's April 15 tax filing deadline after a three-month extension last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior IRS official said on Thursday.

Ken Corbin, commissioner of the IRS Wage and Investment Division, said the agency is opening its filing season for the 2020 tax year on Friday.

"Right now we are not planning to extend the April 15 deadline," he told reporters on a conference call, adding that any taxpayer who needs more time to file a tax return can easily submit a form to get a free extension.

