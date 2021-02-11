European Commission approves acquisition of Belchim by Mitsui

European Commission approves acquisition of Belchim by MitsuiReuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:33 IST
The European Commission cleared the acquisition of Belchim by trading house Mitsui with conditions. The approval is conditional on full compliance with a package of commitments offered by Mitsui, the Commission said on Thursday.
Belchim is based in Belgium and active in developing and commercialising agricultural products, mainly in the European crop protection market, according to the Commission statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Commission
- The European Commission
- Mitsui
- Belgium
- European
ALSO READ
Indian High Commission celebrates 72nd Republic Day in Canada
SC to hear women Army officers' plea over non-implementation of its order to grant permanent commission
Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions 25-MW solar energy project in Oman
RMI, Energy Transitions Commission, We Mean Business, and World Economic Forum Co-Launch Mission Possible Partnership to Help Transform Heavy Industry and Transport
World Bank and EU Commission to assist Poland to transition in coal regions