Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 00:31 IST
KPMG elevates two female partners to run the firm on a temporary basis - FT

KPMG has elevated two female partners to run the firm on a temporary basis and vowed to overhaul an unpopular performance management system in an attempt to calm relations with staff following an investigation into Chairman Bill Michael, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3jDRlSr on Thursday.

The company told its 600 partners at an online meeting on Thursday that Michael will be replaced by two female partners: Mary O’Connor, who is head of clients and markets and will take over Michael’s responsibilities as senior partner, and Bina Mehta, a UK board member who will assume the chairman role, the report said.

KPMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

