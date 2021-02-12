Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, reversing early gains; U.S. oil settles lower

Global equity indexes were mostly lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains, with the S&P 500 dragged down by losses in Apple and Amazon.com , while a drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares. Oil prices fell following a streak of strong gains after both OPEC and the International Energy Agency said renewed lockdowns and the emergence of new coronavirus variants reduced the prospect of a swift demand recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 01:41 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, reversing early gains; U.S. oil settles lower
Representative Image

Global equity indexes were mostly lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains, with the S&P 500 dragged down by losses in Apple and Amazon.com , while a drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares.

Oil prices fell following a streak of strong gains after both OPEC and the International Energy Agency said renewed lockdowns and the emergence of new coronavirus variants reduced the prospect of a swift demand recovery. U.S. crude slid 44 cents to settle at $58.24 a barrel. The S&P 500 energy sector was down more than 2%, adding to the day's weakness.

U.S.-listed shares of cannabis companies reversed premarket gains to drop sharply after the sector caught the attention of Reddit-inspired retail investors this week. Tilray was last down more than 45%. Investors continued to digest a dovish Federal Reserve outlook. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reassured investors on Wednesday that interest rates will remain low for some time to spur the economy and jobs growth, but provided no new insights on monetary policy.

"As long as the economic news is difficult the Fed is going to continue to act, which will prop up the stock market," said Sandy Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.2 points, or 0.37%, to 31,322.6, the S&P 500 lost 9.34 points, or 0.24%, to 3,900.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.75 points, or 0.09%, to 13,959.78.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.46% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.01%. In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin hit another record of $48,481.45, as it continues its march toward the $50,000 mark. It was last up 6.3% at $47,685.

The dollar slipped in quiet trading, weighed down by slightly weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data that followed tepid inflation numbers and the dovish message from the Fed the previous session. The dollar index fell 0.003%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.2127.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held below recent highs. Investors continued to absorb disappointing inflation data from the previous day. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.1582%, from 1.152% late on Wednesday.

Spot gold dropped 1.1% to $1,821.81 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; and Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBC World News barred from airing in China

British television channel BBC World News was barred on Friday from airing in China, a week after Britains media regulator revoked Chinese state televisions licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom.Chinas National Radio and Television Adm...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Shares of t...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Overall rev...

Health News Roundup: Africa not 'walking away' from AstraZeneca vaccine; Brazil reports 54,742 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Recently vaccinated people need not quarantine post COVID-19 exposure CDCPeople who have received the full course of COVID-19 vaccines can skip the standard 14-day quarantine after exposu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021