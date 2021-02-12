Left Menu

Biocon Biologics, Viatris receive EC approval for biosimilar insulin aspart Kixelle

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:02 IST
Biocon Biologics, Viatris receive EC approval for biosimilar insulin aspart Kixelle

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI)Biocon Biologics Ltd.,asubsidiary ofBengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd.,hasannounced thatKixelle, a biosimilar insulin aspartco-developed with NASDAQ-listed Viatris Inc., has receivedmarketing authorisation approval from the European Commission.

This follows the positive recommendation by theCommittee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EuropeanMedicines Agency, a Biocon statement said on Friday.

''Kixelle,a fast-acting insulin analog indicatedfor the treatment of diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescentsand children aged one year and above, has been approved as a100 units/ml solution for injection in vial and pre-filled penpresentations,'' it said.

The centralised marketing authorisation granted bythe EC is valid in all EU Member States as well as in theEuropean Economic Area countries Iceland, Liechtenstein andNorway, the statement said.PTI RS BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over disengagement agreement with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the government over its agreement with China on disengagement in eastern Ladakh, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ceded Indian territory to the Chinese.His attack on the gov...

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Australia will introduce landmark legislation to force Alphabets Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content next week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday.Australia is on course to become the first country to re...

UNICEF signs agreement for supply of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 

UNICEF announced today the signing of an agreement with Pfizer on behalf of the COVAX Facility for the supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine through 2021. Deliveries of the vaccine are anticipated to start as early as the first qua...

Blinken, S.Korea foreign minister discuss N.Korea, Myanmar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held his first phone call with South Koreas new foreign minister, Chung Eui-yong, both governments said, reaffirming a commitment to ridding the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons, amid stalled ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021