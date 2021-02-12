Left Menu

Hyderabad based Conquer Technologies now accredited with the prestigious Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER) status

In their 26 years of journey, they have received this recognition which is one of the highest from Apple.This recognition would not be possible without our employees, whose talents and efforts make us a stronger company, said Mr.Sudhakar, Director, Conquer Technologies.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:48 IST
Hyderabad based Conquer Technologies now accredited with the prestigious Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER) status
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Adding another feather to its cap, Conquer was awarded with the prestigious Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER) Status. In their 26 years of journey, they have received this recognition which is one of the highest from Apple.

''This recognition would not be possible without our employees, whose talents and efforts make us a stronger company,'' said Mr.Sudhakar, Director, Conquer Technologies. ''This empowers us to innovate, build deeper connections with our customers, and ultimately become a better company. The high standards that we have set for ourselves is inspired by our credo of ' Customer First - Always' that seeks to create enduring value for our customers making a meaningful contribution to creating larger value whilst enhancing the competitiveness of our businesses with agility and innovative capacity.''In addition, Conquer is amongst the top Enterprise and Education Partners for Apple in India. ''This recognition, received in the year 2019, in the 25th year of our journey, is indeed a source of encouragement to all at Conquer and will inspire us to scale up our efforts to ensure customer satisfaction,'' said Mr. Ravi, Director, Conquer Technologies. ''The new status will help us to strengthen our commitment with our wide range of services and affordable solutions.'' Conquer Technologies has been one of the key players in Enterprise IT Solutions for the past 26 years and has all the behemoths in the IT industry, like Google, Facebook, Uber, Salesforce and Broadcom as its customers, spanning Enterprise, SMB, Government and Education segments.

With a Pan -India Presence and Service branches in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Vijayawada, Vizag, Nellore, Bhimavaram to provide superlative experience to its customers, Conquer leverages its expertise in major verticals like Pharma, Healthcare & Automotive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with blackface performance

Chinas state broadcaster has come under fire once more for a performance featuring dancers made up to look African during its annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year.During CCTVs four-hour show which typically draws hundreds of mil...

Salman Khan thanks fans for support after receiving reprieve from Rajasthan court

Superstar Salman Khan has thanked his fans for their continued love and support, hours after a Jodhpur court dismissed Rajasthan governments plea against him for submitting a false affidavit regarding his arms licence.Taking to Twitter on T...

Spate of Lunar New Year bookings cheers Australia restaurant amid virus fight

Auspicious shades of red are everywhere in Sydneys Chinatown, where Eric Wong, the proprietor of a seafood restaurant, pulls an orange lobster from a large tank of water and transfers it to another nearby. Last night we were fully booked an...

Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Experienced opener Faiz Fazal will lead the Vidarbha team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning February 20.Wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar has been chosen as Faizs deputy in the 22-member squad for the national 50-over championship.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021