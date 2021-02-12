Credit Suisse offers coronavirus tests for staff - paper

Credit Suisse offers coronavirus tests for staff - paperReuters | Zurich | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:17 IST
Credit Suisse is offering free coronavirus tests to all of its staff who do not work from home, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Friday.
Although the majority of bank's employees are currently working from home, around 15% are still working at company premises. These can now have voluntary and free saliva tests, as a precautionary measure, a bank spokesman told the newspaper.
