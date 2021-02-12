Left Menu

LIC felicitates motormen of Central Railway Mumbai

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill. But the wheels of Central Railway, Mumbai did not stop.

Updated: 12-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:25 IST
LIC felicitates motormen of Central Railway Mumbai . Image Credit: ANI

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill. But the wheels of Central Railway, Mumbai did not stop. When the whole world was confined to their homes due to Coronavirus, the Lockdown Heroes drove the train and transported the necessary materials from one place to another.

Vipin Anand, Managing Director, Life Insurance Corporation of India at a function held on February 2, 2021at the Heritage Building of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, presented certificates of Honourto Motormen, Technical Staff and Security officers of Central Railway, Mumbai in the presence of Vikas Rao, Zonal Manager, LIC, Western Zone and Rajivan Nair, Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Shalabh Goel, DRM, Central Railway. LIC, on its own, has been doing an exceptional job with the active involvement of its agents, development officers, staff and officers. In the last 10 months, the Corporation has settled 1.55 crore claims and 1.40 crore new people were insured. Also, more than Rs three lakh crore were invested in government securities for the development of the country.

