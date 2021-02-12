Left Menu

Classic Legends is proud to announce that the latest additions to its model line-up in the country will be available across its dealerships, the company said in a release. The Jawa 2.1 comes with an enhanced seat and a fine-tuned cross port engine for added punch, Ashish Singh Joshi, Chief Executive Officer Classic Legends said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:33 IST
Classic Legends on Friday launched a variant of its 293-cc Jawa Forty Two motorcycle, Jawa 2.1 at a price of Rs 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Classic Legends is proud to announce that the latest additions to its model line-up in the country will be available across its dealerships, the company said in a release. ''Last year saw Classics Legends coming up with the BS6 versions. The Jawa 2.1 comes with an enhanced seat and a fine-tuned cross port engine for added punch,'' Ashish Singh Joshi, Chief Executive Officer – Classic Legends said. The technological updates will be available throughout the Jawa and forty-two range, and the customers will have the option of choosing the new accessories as well, the company said. ********* TAFE launches new DYNATRACK series tractors with price starting at Rs 5.6 lakh.

*Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) on Friday launched its new DYNATRACK series, an advanced range of tractors priced between Rs 5.6 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh.

The DYNATRACK series of tractors provides an extendable wheelbase making it ideal for agricultural, haulage and commercial applications for round-the-year usage, the company said in a statement.

With high ground clearance, it is suitable for all-terrain operations, including puddling and easy crossing of bunds and is stable while handling heavy-duty equipment like loaders and dozers.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

