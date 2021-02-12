ICAI elects its President, Vice President for 2021-2022

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday elected its new President and Vice-President for 2021-2022. "Nihar N Jambusaria has been elected as the President and Debashis Mitra has been elected as the Vice-President of ICAI with effect from February 12, 2021," an official statement by the institute informed.

The ICAI is a statutory body established by the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world. (ANI)

