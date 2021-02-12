Left Menu

Mumbai: 2 held with country-made pistols, ammunition

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:55 IST
Mumbai: 2 held with country-made pistols, ammunition

Two persons were arrestedallegedly with two country-made pistols, six bullets and twomagazines from Goregaon's Ram Mandir area, a Mumbai CrimeBranch official said on Friday.

The arrests were carried out on Thursday evening by ateam of Crime Branch's Unit XI, he added.

''The two country-made pistols, six bullets and twomagazines have been brought from Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

