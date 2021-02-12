Mumbai: 2 held with country-made pistols, ammunition

Two persons were arrestedallegedly with two country-made pistols, six bullets and twomagazines from Goregaon's Ram Mandir area, a Mumbai CrimeBranch official said on Friday.

The arrests were carried out on Thursday evening by ateam of Crime Branch's Unit XI, he added.

''The two country-made pistols, six bullets and twomagazines have been brought from Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

