Mumbai: 2 held with country-made pistols, ammunition

Mumbai: 2 held with country-made pistols, ammunitionPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:55 IST
Two persons were arrestedallegedly with two country-made pistols, six bullets and twomagazines from Goregaon's Ram Mandir area, a Mumbai CrimeBranch official said on Friday.
The arrests were carried out on Thursday evening by ateam of Crime Branch's Unit XI, he added.
''The two country-made pistols, six bullets and twomagazines have been brought from Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai CrimeBranch
- Uttar