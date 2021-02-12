Left Menu

BAI stages day-long strike against sharp rise in cement, steel prices

The Builders Association of India BAI staged a day-long strike on Friday at construction sites alleging price cartelisation in cement and steel industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:30 IST
The Builders Association of India (BAI) staged a day-long strike on Friday at construction sites alleging price cartelisation in cement and steel industry. The association demanded that the government appoint regulatory authorities in these two industries. The BAI staged nationwide dharna and day-long strike on Friday to attract the attention of the government authorities towards ''cartelisation and unnatural price hike by cement and steel manufacturers'', the association said in a statement.

The strike at project sites was observed from 10 am to 1 pm with prior intimation to the state authorities of the respective governments, it added.

The association demanded immediate appointment of a regulatory authority in cement and steel industry to curb the ''unethical practices'' which ultimately hamper the common man.

The call for the dharna and strike was given to all its stakeholders across the country during the meetings of the office bearers of BAI on January 13, 2021 and February 4, 2021.

All the stakeholders from construction, real estate sectors participated in the strike amid huge response across the country, the statement said.

''We have time and again requested the government to appoint a high-level enquiry on the reasons of abnormal cement price hike when there is neither any corresponding demand from the construction industry nor any substantial rise in input cost,'' BAI President Mu. Moahan said.

BAI is an apex all-India body of engineering construction contractors and real estate companies founded in 1941, with more than 20,000 business entities as members through its 200 plus Centres (Branches) throughout the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

