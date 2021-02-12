Left Menu

Three dead, 22 injured as bus overturns

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:30 IST
Three passengers were killed and 22 others injured when a bus overturned while its driver was trying to save a motorcyclist in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said.

The accident occurred near Rithola crossing when the bus was on the way from Bhilwara to Udaipur, they said.

While trying to avoid hitting the bike, the bus driver lost control over the wheels.

Three passengers in the bus died on the spot and 22 others were injured, two of them referred to Udaipur for treatment, police said.

The other injured were rushed to Sanwalia hospital in Chittorgarh, they said.

