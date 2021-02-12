Optical component maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Optical component maker II-VI Inc said on Friday it has offered to buy laser maker Coherent for about $6.4 billion, entering a bidding war with Lumentum Holdings and MKS Instruments for a larger share of the fast-growing laser market.

II-VI's cash-and-stock offer values Coherent at $260 per share, a premium of 14.6% to the stock's last close. Coherent's shares jumped 14%, while II-VI's stock slipped 7% in pre-market trading. Shares of Lumentum rose 2.7%, with MKS flat.

Coherent agreed to a $5.7 billion deal with optical fiber specialist Lumentum Holdings last month, weeks after which the company received a $6 billion takeover offer from MKS Instruments. II-VI said on Friday its offer represents a premium of 24% to the implied value of Coherent's deal with Lumentum, and a 9.8% premium to that of MKS' offer.

Lumentum reiterated on Thursday that its deal was superior to MKS' offer, which it said would face substantial regulatory hurdles. The cash-and-stock offer by MKS valued Coherent shares at $240 apiece. "Since II-VI has substantially less product overlap with Coherent than either Lumentum or MKS, II-VI believes there is greater certainty of closing", the company said.

Coherent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)