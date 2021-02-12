Ujaas Energy reports Rs 5.4 cr loss in Dec qtr

Ujaas Energy reports Rs 5.4 cr loss in Dec qtrPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:51 IST
Ujaas Energy reported a Rs 5.4 crore loss in the December quarter.
The company reported a profit of Rs 52.89 lakh in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, a BSE filing said.
The total income of the company stood at Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter under consideration as against Rs 12.84 crore in the same period a year ago.
