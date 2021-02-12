Left Menu

Spotify to allow employees to work from anywhere

Spotify's move is in step with several technology companies that plan to keep some of the new ways of working that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Salesforce.com Inc and Twitter Inc have already shifted to hybrid or permanent remote working models.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:59 IST
Spotify to allow employees to work from anywhere
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spotify Technology SA will allow its employees to work from anywhere, the Swedish music streaming company said in a blog post https://newsroom.spotify.com/2021-02-12/distributed-first-is-the-future-of-work-at-spotify on Friday, further upending the future of modern working life.

With work shifting to cloud-based systems and people tuning into meetings online, offices have adapted a remote working lifestyle as vaccine inoculations could still take the better half of the year to complete. Spotify's move is in step with several technology companies that plan to keep some of the new ways of working that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salesforce.com Inc and Twitter Inc have already shifted to hybrid or permanent remote working models. The company, which is evaluating its office spaces across the globe, has seen a surge in paid subscribers during the pandemic, hitting 155 million in the fourth quarter.

Also Read: Odd News Roundup: Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one; Rescued dolphin picks Chiefs to win Super Bowl and more

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana

Police in Madhya PradeshsBetul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congressworkers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni a...

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q3 profit down 55 pc at Rs 22 cr

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Friday reported over 55 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.45 crore for December quarter 2020.The company clocked a profit of Rs 50.27 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said. Total income...

Lt. General P S Minhas takes command of Konark Corps

Lieutenant General P S Minhas on Friday took over the reins of Konark Corps headquartered in Jodhpur.Lieutenant General Anil Puri handed over the charge to Minhas, defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Amitabh Sharma said.On assuming command of Kon...

Potential for 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India: Gadkari

Pitiching for promoting clean fuel in India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there is a potential for setting up at least 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India.Launching Indias first-ever diesel tractor, converted to CNG an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021