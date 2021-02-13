Left Menu

Court convicts Rose Valley group official for money laundering

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 13:04 IST
Court convicts Rose Valley group official for money laundering
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

A special PMLA court in Kolkata has convicted an official of a Rose Valley group company and awarded him seven years rigorous imprisonment on money laundering charges, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday.

The central probe agency had registered an FIR against the firm, its Chairman Gautam Kundu and others in 2014 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kundu was arrested by the agency in Kolkata in 2015.

''The court has sentenced Arun Mukherjee to suffer rigorous imprisonment of seven years and to pay a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh in default rigorous imprisonment for another six months,'' the ED said in a statement. It said Mukherjee was debenture trustee and was responsible for the acts and affairs of the Rose Valley Real Estates Construction Ltd company and had pleaded guilty for the offence of money laundering before the court.

It was alleged, the ED said, before markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that Rose Valley Real Estate Construction Limited and its associate companies repeatedly floated secured non–convertible debentures during 2001-2002, 2004-2005, 2005-2006 and in 2007-2008 and issued them to more than 49 persons in each financial year, illegally raising a total sum of Rs 12.82 crore.

The agency said the probe found that this company ''under the direction and control of accused persons had accumulated investments from 2,585 persons, a total of around Rs 12 crore and acquired control over various securities as defined under various sections of the SEBI Act''.

''The money so acquired was further laundered by investing the same in various movable properties,'' it said.

The charges were framed in this case in February, 2012 and trial of other accused is ongoing, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt introduces Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in LS

A bill to replace an ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir JK cadre of civil services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory AGMUT cadre was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.Introducing The Jammu and Kas...

Volvo Cars elevates Jyoti Malhotra as Managing Director

Volvo Cars India on Saturday said it has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as its new Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2021.Malhotra, who currently serves as the Director Sales and Marketing, would be the first Indian to head the company ...

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the seventh day of the Australian Open on Sunday play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding ROD LAVER ARENA14-Garbine Muguruza Spain v 3-Naomi Osaka Japan 7-Aryna Sabalenka Belarus v 10-Se...

Dozen injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway

Around a dozen people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, police said.The vehicles, including a private bus with passengers on board, collided due to reduced visibility amid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021