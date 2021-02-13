Left Menu

UP: 1 killed, 16 injured in road accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:04 IST
UP: 1 killed, 16 injured in road accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

A 37-year-old man was killed and 16 others were injured when their bus rammed into another vehicle travelling ahead of it on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Saturday due to dense fog, police said.

Police said five injured people have been admitted to the district hospital in Firozabad, while 11 others been admitted at the Saifai PGI.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said, ''A bus travelling from Gurgaon in Haryana to Bihar hit another bus which was ahead of it, injuring 16 passengers. The deceased bus driver has been identified as Bharat and his family members have been informed.'' PTI CORR NAV TDSTDS

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

