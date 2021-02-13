Left Menu

Teetotaller toddy tapper happy with state govt award

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:08 IST
Teetotaller toddy tapper happy with state govt award

Thirty years into his backbreaking work of toddy tapping and a teetotaller to boot, T SMuraleedharan is a happy man with the state govt honouring himwith an award, instituted to foster better labour culture.

''This is a welcome step from the government.

I consider this as a recognition from the authorities formy honesty and sincerity towards my job,'' he said.

Muraleedharan was among the 15 workers from theunorganised sector who were given the 'Thozhilali Sreshta'award, which also seeks to boost relations between thelabourer and the employer.

The 58-year-old from Mananthavady, however, says that herepresents a crisis hit sector and feels it will not survivefor long.

Toddy tappers are generally traditional workers and manyhave been rendered jobless in 'God's own country' due to acombination of factors, including diseases affecting coconuttrees, restrictions on setting up toddy shops and tipplers nowpreferring Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

''I don't think this sector will survive for a long periodbecause people are not showing much interest in drinking toddydue to easy availability of IMFL'' said Muraleedharan, a fatherof two.

Moreover, the younger generation is unwilling to take upthis job as there are inherent risks, he said.

A typical two shift day for Muraleedharan sees himclimbing 10 trees and collecting around 15 litres of toddy.

He sells it to a local toddy shop for Rs 29.75 per litre.

Besides, he also gets a DA of Rs 210 per day.

The second shift of four hours is from 2.30 pm sees himpreparing the groundwork on the inflorescence of the coconuttrees for extracting toddy for the next day.

Muraleedharan says he was able to build his life fromthe earnings from the traditional job.

''Though I am in this profession, I have never got intothe habit of drinking any form of liquor.

The government may have also considered my conduct forselecting me for the award,'' said Muraleedharan, a member ofthe All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan distributed the honourthat carries a cash prize of Rs one lakh and a citation at afunction at Thiruvananthapuram on February 5.

K Sasi, a coconut plucker from Mambuzhakkari inKuttanadu, who has been in the job for the last 40 years, isalso one of the recipient of the The 60-year-old who climbs around 30 trees daily andearns Rs 1,500, said he was grateful to the government,particularly the labour department, for selecting him for theaward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britains pulling of the licence of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.The EU said in a statemen...

ONGC net falls 67 pc on drop in oil, gas prices

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC on Saturday reported over 67 per cent fall in the December quarter net profit on back of a drop in oil and gas prices.Standalone net profit in October-December quarter at Rs 1,378 crore was 6...

Oxford University testing vaccine in children

The University of Oxford plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its coronavirus shot is effective in young people.The trial announced Saturday seeks to recr...

Mapping, counselling families with pregnant women essential to fight malnutrition: nutrition experts

Noting that the rate of child undernutrition increases steadily between 0-24 months and then stabilizes from 2 years onwards, nutrition experts have recommended mapping and counselling such families in the first 1,000 days of a childs life ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021