Left Menu

IDFC Ltd net loss narrows to Rs 206 cr in Oct-Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:30 IST
IDFC Ltd net loss narrows to Rs 206 cr in Oct-Dec

IDFC Ltd on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 205.59 crore in the third quarter ending December 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 342.67 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the loss widened from Rs 146.68 crore in the second quarter ending September 2020.

Total income fell to Rs 106.18 crore during the October-December (Q3) quarter as against Rs 121.53 crore in the year-ago quarter, IDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank is an associate company of IDFC Ltd.

With regard to IDFC First Bank, it said the lender has sought for renewal of dispensation from the Reserve Bank of India, which was valid till December 31, 2019, to grandfather certain loan accounts which were given by the erstwhile Capital First Limited as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). ''Whilst the application for renewal of dispensation is pending approval with RBI, the bank expects that the dispensation will be granted and that this matter has no material financial impact on the results of the bank,'' it said in the filing.

IDFC has various direct and indirect subsidiary, associate companies as well as three indirect joint ventures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

Argentine coach Jorge Almirn has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.Almirn announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.Almirn leaves the modest side from so...

Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K

With an aim to optimally utilize the demographic dividend of Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the proposal to register the Mission Youth as a Society under the Societies Re...

Some people agitating just for sake of protest: Khattar on farmers' stir

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said some people are agitating just for the sake of protest against the Centres farm laws, which reflects their vested political intent.He, however, said the Centre will be ready for any amende...

Abducted minor girl rescued in J-K's Reasi, accused arrested

A 13-year-old girl, who went missing earlier this month, was rescued from the clutches of her abductor who was also arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.The police recovered the girl within six hours of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021