DKMS-BMST partners with restaurants, food outlets to spread awareness for blood cancer patients

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI)To help blood cancer patientsfind a matching stem cell donor, DKMS BMST Foundation India ispartnering with over 100 restaurants and food outlets acrossBengaluru, this Valentines Day.

The partnership aims at spreading awareness on the needfor registered blood stem cell donors in the country and howone can register and become a blood stem cell donor, it saidin a statement.

The Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation has partneredwith restaurants and food chains such as Beijing Bites, ResetCaf, Smoor, Art of delight, Sweet chariot and Corner house toas part of their awareness campaign.

CEO of DKMS-BMST, Patrick Paul said: ''We launched thecampaign #CupidOffDuty to inform and make people aware oftheir potential of saving blood cancer patients life byregistering as a blood stem cell donor''.

''We curated a 'Lifesaver Squad' which is being supportedby famous restaurants in the city and have created a QR codewhich will take the customer to the landing page www.dkms-bmst.org/CupidOffDuty and interested people can register aspotential lifesaver'', he said.

Blood stem cell donors are constantly in critical need bytransplant physicians for blood cancer patients.

According to the Foundation, for most blood cancerpatients, a blood stem cell donation from a healthy matchingdonor is their chance for a successful treatment.

However, only about 30 per cent of the patients in needof a stem cell transplant as a life-saving treatment can finda sibling match, the statement said.

The rest 70 per cent depend on finding a matchingunrelated donor, which makes it vital for people to registerthemselves as potential donors.

The Foundation said the pandemic has affected bloodcancer registrations due to the absence of on-ground awarenessdrives.

