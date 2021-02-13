Left Menu

DKMS-BMST partners with restaurants, food outlets to spread awareness for blood cancer patients

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:01 IST
DKMS-BMST partners with restaurants, food outlets to spread awareness for blood cancer patients

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI)To help blood cancer patientsfind a matching stem cell donor, DKMS BMST Foundation India ispartnering with over 100 restaurants and food outlets acrossBengaluru, this Valentines Day.

The partnership aims at spreading awareness on the needfor registered blood stem cell donors in the country and howone can register and become a blood stem cell donor, it saidin a statement.

The Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation has partneredwith restaurants and food chains such as Beijing Bites, ResetCaf, Smoor, Art of delight, Sweet chariot and Corner house toas part of their awareness campaign.

CEO of DKMS-BMST, Patrick Paul said: ''We launched thecampaign #CupidOffDuty to inform and make people aware oftheir potential of saving blood cancer patients life byregistering as a blood stem cell donor''.

''We curated a 'Lifesaver Squad' which is being supportedby famous restaurants in the city and have created a QR codewhich will take the customer to the landing page www.dkms-bmst.org/CupidOffDuty and interested people can register aspotential lifesaver'', he said.

Blood stem cell donors are constantly in critical need bytransplant physicians for blood cancer patients.

According to the Foundation, for most blood cancerpatients, a blood stem cell donation from a healthy matchingdonor is their chance for a successful treatment.

However, only about 30 per cent of the patients in needof a stem cell transplant as a life-saving treatment can finda sibling match, the statement said.

The rest 70 per cent depend on finding a matchingunrelated donor, which makes it vital for people to registerthemselves as potential donors.

The Foundation said the pandemic has affected bloodcancer registrations due to the absence of on-ground awarenessdrives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House cites "deep concerns" about WHO COVID-19 report, demands early data from China

The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has deep concerns about the way the findings of the World Health Organizations COVID-19 report were communicated. ...

Samajwadi Party conducts programmes across UP marking Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday organised samajwadi mahila ghera programme in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh marking the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, which is celebrated as National Womens Day in the country.The programmes were ...

Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, dozens hurt

A massive blaze engulfed a customs post in Afghanistan on Saturday after fuel trucks caught alight, injuring at least 60 people and prompting authorities across the nearby Iranian border to send fire engines and ambulances, officials said. ...

Myanmar junta urges civil servants to return to work, threatens action

Myanmars junta urged civil servants to return to work on Saturday and raised the possibility of action against those who do not, the army news service said.A civil disobedience movement to protest against the Feb. 1 coup started with doctor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021