Fourteen killed, 4 injured as mini bus hits lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

PTI | Kurnool | Updated: 14-02-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 09:16 IST
Fourteen people, including eight women and a child, were killed and four others injured when a mini bus collided with a lorry in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh early on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4 am when a group of people hailing from Chittoor district of the state were travelling in the mini bus towards Hyderabad, a senior police official told PTI.

They were all on their way to Ajmer in Rajasthan, he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the bus apparently lost control and the vehicle first crashed against the road median and then rolled to the other side of the road hitting a lorry, the official said.

The injured have been hospitalised and the condition of two is stated to be serious, police said.

