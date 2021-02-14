DPIIT's marathon webinar series focuses on promoting quality, productivity

DPIIT's marathon webinar series focuses on promoting quality, productivityPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 12:57 IST
The commerce and industry ministry is organising as many as 45 sector-specific webinars to promote quality and productivity in the Indian industry.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIITs) initiative, Udyog Manthan, began on January 4 and will continue till March 2 this year.
The department has said the webinar series, comprising 45 sessions, is covering various major sectors in manufacturing and services including pharmaceuticals, textiles, toys, tourism, furniture, renewable energy, automobiles and set-top box.
Udyog Manthan is identifying challenges and opportunities; draw upon solutions and best practices, it added.
The exercise is enabling learning across industries and sectors for enhancing quality and productivity to promote 'Vocal for Local' and realising the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', it said.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has stated that the Udyog Manthan would be a harbinger of change in the way ''we work, in our mindset and will truly be remembered for the base that it will set for India to engage as a global player with high productivity and high quality''.
The exercise is being organised in association with the Quality Council of India, the National Productivity Council, and industry bodies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's electric vehicle financing industry projected to be worth Rs 3.7 lakh crore in 2030: RMI and NITI Aayog report
FAME-II scheme restructuring entire EV industry, needs another 3-4 years extension: Ather Energy
Textile industry welcomes Budget announcement of setting up 7 mega textiles park
Budget for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', will strengthen economy: Rajnath Singh
Budget for tourism ministry slashed by 19 pc; industry unhappy