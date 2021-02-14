Left Menu

Srei reports whopping loss of Rs 3,810cr in Q3

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-02-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 16:51 IST
Srei reports whopping loss of Rs 3,810cr in Q3
The company said its total consolidated provisioning was at Rs 3,100 crore for the period under review and the net worth stood at Rs 296 crore as of December quarter of FY21. Image Credit: Pixabay

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd on Sunday said it has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs3,810 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal on account of higher and accelerated provisioning as a prudent measure.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 60 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations for the October-December period of the current fiscal stood at Rs 490 crore as against Rs 1,450 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said its total consolidated provisioning was at Rs 3,100 crore for the period under review and the net worth stood at Rs 296 crore as of December quarter of FY21.

The Kolkata-based company claimed that the COVID-19pandemic had impacted its recovery, leading to an asset-liability mismatch.

''The current financial year has been one of the most challenging years in our history of more than three decades.

''The COVID-19 induced stress on our asset quality coupled with the credit squeeze in the NBFC sector has created an unprecedented situation. As a matter of prudence...we have decided to increase our provisions significantly,'' Sreichairman Hemant Kanoria said.

The lender had in November 2020 said a special audit of the company and its subsidiary, Srei Equipment Finance Ltd, was undertaken by an auditor appointed by the Reserve Bank of India.

A special audit is typically undertaken if there is a sharp deterioration in the quality of a lender's book.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alpine skiing-Austria's Kriechmayr wins men's downhill for golden double

Austrias Vincent Kriechmayr won Sundays showcase mens downhill by the slimmest of margins at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow. The 29-year-old, who won the mens super-G on Thursday, beat ...

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi.

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, Indias ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi....

Kosovo votes for new parliament amid pandemic

Kosovos voters defied freezing weather to take part in an early parliamentary election Sunday to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.Some 1.8 million eli...

Soccer-Bayern sign Leipzig defender Upamecano

Bayern Munich has signed defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig with the French centre back set to join the European champions in July before the 2021-22 season, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. Upamecano, 22, agreed to sign a five-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021