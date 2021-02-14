Left Menu

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

The ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in MN categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021.Category M stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. And Category N stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 18:36 IST
FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

The government on Sunday said it has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in a statement said it has decided that all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' from midnight of 15th/16th February 2021.

''Therefore, as per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category,'' the statement said.

The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas. The ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021.

Category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. And Category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poles rush to ski, drink and party as COVID-restrictions eased

Dancing, drinking and fighting marked the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in Poland over the weekend as tourists, many without masks, let off steam in the ski resort of Zakopane. Poland allowed ski slopes to reopen from Friday for a tw...

UPDATE 2-'Our gratitude always': From China's CanSino, Mexico welcomes one of its biggest vaccine shipments yet

Mexico received one of its biggest COVID-19 vaccine shipments yet on Thursday, in the form of the active ingredient for 2 million doses of Chinas CanSino shot, a relief for the Latin American country after slow delivery on orders from Weste...

Times Group sends legal notice to BARC, demands Rs 450 cr in damages

Media giant Times Group on Sunday said it has sent a legal notice to Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, alleging the TV rating agency deliberately reduced its English news channels viewership at the behest of a rival launched in 2017...

Buddhist temple food pantry a lifeline for Nepalese students

Inside the temple in the New York City borough of Queens, monks clad in maroon robes chanted and lit incense and candles at an altar before a golden statue of Buddha. Earlier, on the sidewalk outside, people with face masks, shopping basket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021