Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions

Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington, while oil prices rose on heightened tensions in the Middle East. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4% to 736.4.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 07:46 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions

Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington, while oil prices rose on heightened tensions in the Middle East.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4% to 736.4. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.1%, despite data showing the country's recovery from its worst postwar recession slowed in the fourth quarter.

Australia's benchmark index added 0.9% while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% in early Asian trading. China and Hong Kong markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

The highlight of the week will probably be minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting, where policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged. Data on inflation is due from the UK, Canada and Japan while Friday will see major economies including the United States release the preliminary February purchasing managers' indices (PMI).

While economists expect inflation to stay benign for some while yet, the so-called "reflation trade" has gathered steam in recent days largely led by coronavirus vaccines and hopes of massive fiscal spending under U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

"In our view, as long as the rise (in inflation) is gradual, equity markets can continue to do well. However, unruly moves would certainly hurt investor sentiment," said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. "Credit spreads have tightened sharply already, but they still have room to absorb some higher yields, making us more comfortable with credit risk than interest rate risk," Dwek added.

"Commodities would be beneficiaries of an inflationary cycle, but they can still continue to recover without high core inflation as economies reopen and demand picks up." Oil prices climbed to the highest since January 2020 on hopes U.S. stimulus will boost the economy and fuel demand.

Prices were also buoyant after a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions. Brent crude rose $1 to $63.43 a barrel. U.S. crude oil gained $1.2 to $60.7.

On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record closing highs. The Dow finished 0.1% higher at 31,458.4 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.5% to 3,934.83 and the Nasdaq added 0.5% to 14,095.47. Action in currencies was muted.

The dollar was slightly higher against the Japanese yen at 105.01 while the euro rose to $1.2125 and the British pound was up 0.3% at $1.3886. The risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed 0.1% each. That left the dollar index steady at 90.426.

Bitcoin was barely changed in early Asian trading at $47,994, below a record high of $49,714.66. It posted gains of roughly 20% in a milestone week marked by the endorsement of major firms such as Elon Musk's Tesla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese economy sees recovery from pandemic slump

The Japanese economy grew at an annual rate of 12.7 per cent in October-December, marking the second straight quarter of growth, amid a recovery from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Monday...

Peru's foreign minister resigns over coronavirus vaccine scandal

Peruvian Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete said on Sunday night that she resigned after acknowledging she received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Chinas Sinopharm, outside of clinical trials and before the national immunization prog...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week - report

Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry.Local organisers need to urgently pick a ne...

U.S. condemns executions of Turks in northern Iraq

The United States on Sunday condemned the killing of 13 kidnapped Turkish citizens in northern Iraq, after Turkish officials said they were executed by militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party PKK. The executions, which included mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021