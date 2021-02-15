Left Menu

Sensex above 52K mark, banking and financial stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded at fresh lifetime highs during early hours on Monday due to firm global cues with banking and financial stocks witnessing handsome gains.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:27 IST
Sensex above 52K mark, banking and financial stocks gain
Axis Bank moved up by 2.2 pc on Monday morning to Rs 767.40 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded at fresh lifetime highs during early hours on Monday due to firm global cues with banking and financial stocks witnessing handsome gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 477 points or 0.92 per cent at 52,021 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 123 points or 0.81 per cent to 15,286.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty private bank up by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 0.8 and financial service by 1.6 per cent. But Nifty metal was down by 0.5 per cent and pharma by 0.2 per cent. Among stocks, Axis Bank moved up by 2.2 per cent to Rs 767.40 per share. IndusInd Bank edged higher by 2.1 per cent, ICICI Bank by 1.7 per cent, HDFC Bank by 1.5 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 1.3 per cent.

State Bank of India was up by 1.4 per cent to Rs 398.70 per share while Bajaj Finance ticked up by 1.4 per cent and home loan lender HDFC by 2 per cent. Among the losers were SBI Life, Grasim, ONGC, GAIL, NTPC Coal India, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy's.

Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced to record highs as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan jumped by 0.4 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei climbed by 1.3 per cent despite data showing the country's recovery from its worst postwar recession slowed in the fourth quarter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine

Thailand reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Monday and in quarantine detected its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first found in South Africa, its coronavirus taskforce said.Two new deaths were reported, taking ...

Citizens gagged, can we call ourselves largest democracy: Robert Vadra

Congress president Sonia Gandhis son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday condemned the arrest of a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru, Disha Ravi, over the toolkit controversy related to farmers protest on social media and said that how ...

Telecom tariff hikes to ring in revenue growth in FY22: ICRA

Telecom service providers telcos are expected to dial in next round of tariff hikes over the next one or two quarters which is likely to drive revenue growth in new financial year 2021-22 beginning April 1, according to investment informati...

CEAT ropes in Rana Daggubati as brand ambassador for new range of bike tyres

Tyre maker CEAThas roped in actor Rana Daggubati as its brand ambassador for promoting the Puncture Safe range of bike tyres. As part of an integrated marketing campaign across all five southern states, Daggubati will feature in the new com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021