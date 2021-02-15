Left Menu

OPPI elects S Sridhar as President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:36 IST
OPPI elects S Sridhar as President
Representative image Image Credit:

Industry body Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) on Monday said it has elected S Sridhar as its next President for a period of two years, effective from February 15, 2021.

He takes over from former Managing Director of Boehringer Ingelheim India, Sharad Tyagi, OPPI said in a statement.

Sridhar is the Managing Director of Pfizer and is heading the company's commercial business in India, it added.

He has been a member of the Executive Committee of OPPI for the past six years and has also chaired its Finance and Taxation Work Group, OPPI said.

''I look forward to making a difference to patients, the industry and the country as OPPI works with the government on policies that are pro-patient, encourage innovation and provide for a positive environment for the industry to grow'', Sridhar said.

Sridhar is a Chartered Accountant and has led various finance roles before joining Pfizer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre announces changes in mapping policy, PM Modi says reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday announced the sweeping changes to the countrys mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies, to enable them to create substantial advances in mapping and ultimately empowering small busi...

India vs England: Scoreboard at tea on Day 3

Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.India 1st innings 329 England 1st Innings 134 India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26 Shubman Gill lbw b Leach 14 Cheteshwar Pujara r...

Nexzu Mobility launches electric ‘supercycle’ Rompus + priced at Rs 31,983

EV maker Nexzu Mobility on Monday expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric bicycle, that also works as an electric scooter, Rompus priced at Rs 31,983 including all basic accessories. Running on a powerful 36V, 250 Wat...

Health benefits of organic baby food

Are you shopping for organic baby food but have no idea about the health benefits By the end of this article, youll learn the top reasons why organic food could be healthier so you can make an informed choice when buying. There are a lot of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021