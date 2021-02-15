OPPI elects S Sridhar as President

Industry body Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) on Monday said it has elected S Sridhar as its next President for a period of two years, effective from February 15, 2021.

He takes over from former Managing Director of Boehringer Ingelheim India, Sharad Tyagi, OPPI said in a statement.

Sridhar is the Managing Director of Pfizer and is heading the company's commercial business in India, it added.

He has been a member of the Executive Committee of OPPI for the past six years and has also chaired its Finance and Taxation Work Group, OPPI said.

''I look forward to making a difference to patients, the industry and the country as OPPI works with the government on policies that are pro-patient, encourage innovation and provide for a positive environment for the industry to grow'', Sridhar said.

Sridhar is a Chartered Accountant and has led various finance roles before joining Pfizer.

